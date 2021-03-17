$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,034,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.