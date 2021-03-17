-$0.09 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.28). Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

