$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

SB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,137. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

