$0.14 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

