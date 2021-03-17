$0.20 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Calix reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $47.77 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

