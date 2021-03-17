-$0.27 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 24,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.