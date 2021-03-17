$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.45. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

