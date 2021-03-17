$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

