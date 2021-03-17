-$0.85 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.75). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

