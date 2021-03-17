$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

