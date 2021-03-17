$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. 1,029,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,140. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Northern Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

