100,000 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOWX. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000.

BOWX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 46,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,501. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54.

BowX Acquisition Company Profile

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

