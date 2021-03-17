1,033 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

