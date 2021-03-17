$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $2.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $586,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,353. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

