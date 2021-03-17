11,100 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

