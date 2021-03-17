11,384 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after buying an additional 1,462,282 shares in the last quarter.

TME stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 259,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,084,922. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

