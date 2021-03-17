11,701 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 453,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,906. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

