1,200 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $258.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

