12,600 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

