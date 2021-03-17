$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $13.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

A number of analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,373. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

