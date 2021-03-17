$142.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $142.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $691.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $524.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

