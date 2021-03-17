144,505 Shares in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Remark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Remark by 131.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Remark during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

