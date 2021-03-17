151,101 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,028. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.