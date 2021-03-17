15,172 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $16,333,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

