16,055 Shares in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.