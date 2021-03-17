164,717 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,072,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.