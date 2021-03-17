175,431 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,028,000. Atlassian accounts for 2.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $231.65. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,604. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $215.53.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

