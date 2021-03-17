$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 956,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.