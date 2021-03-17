2,027 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

