22,126 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. The Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.64. 11,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

