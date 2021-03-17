2,287 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

