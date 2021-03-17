22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Purchases $149,864.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 2,031,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

