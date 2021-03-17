23,500 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

