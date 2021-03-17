$238.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to post $238.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.55 million. Xperi reported sales of $112.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year sales of $917.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $932.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $964.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

XPER traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,848,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

