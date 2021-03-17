2,577 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

