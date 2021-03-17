27,074 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

QSR stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock worth $22,334,983 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

