28,335 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. American International Group accounts for about 2.0% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

