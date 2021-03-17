2,900 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.82. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,553. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

