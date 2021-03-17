$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 2,433,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

