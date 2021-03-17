$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.