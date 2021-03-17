30,000 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,554. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

