3,159 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

