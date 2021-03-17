31,711 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

