3,276 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 110.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 415,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

