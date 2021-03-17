382 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 74.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 137.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $524.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

