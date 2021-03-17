3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,392 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

