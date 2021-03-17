$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.