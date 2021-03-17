$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,394 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.