4,184 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 325,714 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.