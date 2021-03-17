4,539 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

