$459.96 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.33 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $450.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,862. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.